Apple is reportedly finally testing future iPhone's with USB-C ports

Apple is reportedly testing USB-C technology in its iPhones in favor of Lightning which will likely be seen no earlier than 2023.

However, USB-C ports won't be seen on any iPhone models released later this year and will instead be coming in 2023 at the earliest.

The move is likely due at least in part to looming regulations by the European Union that would mandate tech companies like Apple to adopt USB-C as a standard charging port for portable electronics, benefiting consumers and the environment.

"Mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video-game consoles and portable speakers, rechargeable via a wired cable, would have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of the manufacturer," the recent European Union legislation reads.

Apple's iPad and Macintosh devices have already switched from Apple's proprietary Lightning connector to USB-C but opted to retain the Lightning port on iPhones. Apple's wireless chargers for both iPhones and Apple Watches also use USB-C connectors for their power bricks.

Apple has declined to comment on the potential change, but on top of simplifying matters for consumers, the switch would offer iPhone's faster charging speeds and data transfer speeds. There are still plenty of devices in Apple's lineup that retain the Lightning connector, such as AirPods, Apple TV remotes, and the MagSafe battery pack and MagSafe Duo charger, not to mention third-party accessories.

"We are concerned that regulation mandating just one type of connector for all devices on the market will harm European consumers by slowing down the introduction of beneficial innovations in charging standards, including those related to safety and energy efficiency," Apple said regarding the then upcoming changes last year.

