'Glide Breaker' hypersonic missile interceptor in the works by DARPA

The U.S. Department of Defense's DARPA is developing divert attitude control systems (DACS) for intercepting hypersonic missiles.

Published Thu, May 12 2022 1:02 AM CDT
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has programs to create hypersonic missiles, and programs to destroy them.

DARPA has completed Phase 1 of its Glide Breaker program, which aims to develop an "interceptor for hypersonic threats." Phase 1 was dedicated to developing and demonstrating a divert and attitude control system (DACS) that would enable an intercepting kill vehicle to destroy a hypersonic weapon threat during its glide phase. Phase 1 saw the fabrication and demonstration of two DACS prototypes that could meet the desired performance objectives.

The agency is now seeking proposals for Phase 2 of the program with a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA). Phase 2 will involve "wind tunnel and flight testing of jet interaction effects." This testing will allow models to be validated and inform future designs. DARPA noted that Phase 1 participation is not a prerequisite for proposals submitted for Phase 2.

"Glide Breaker Phase 1 developed the propulsion technology necessary to achieve hit-to-kill against highly-maneuverable hypersonic threats. Phase 2 of the Glide Breaker program will develop the technical understanding of jet interactions necessary to enable design of propulsion control systems for a future operational glide-phase interceptor kill vehicle. Phases 1 and 2 together fill the technology gaps necessary for the U.S. to develop a robust defense against hypersonic threats," said Major Nathan Greiner, program manager in DARPA's Tactical Technology Office.

You can read DARPA's Broad Agency Announcement here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, darpa.mil

