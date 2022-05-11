All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Google Pixel tablet sneak peek: drops in 2023 with Google Tensor chip

Google gives 'sneak peek' at next-gen Pixel tablet, powered by Google Tensor chip and 'designed to complement your Pixel phone'.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 11 2022 8:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The last time that I was reporting on Google's next-gen Android-powered slate: Pixel C, was all the way back in 2015. Well, Google isn't finished with the tablet market... and they're not afraid to show it.

Google has just given the world a sneak peek at their "upcoming Pixel tablet", which is a next-generation Android-based tablet "powered by Google Tensor" and "designed to complement your Pixel phone". Interesting. We should see Google unleash their second-generation Tensor chip inside of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, and now the upcoming Google Pixel tablet.

It looks like Google will be using a single camera sensor on the back, and a selfie camera up front. There are no more details on the camera sensors, but we're also a year away from launch. I'm sure things are going to change radically between now and then, and Google won't want to show off too much.

What we do know: the new Google Pixel tablet is at least a year away, it'll be powered by the second-gen Google Tensor chip, multi-tasking abilities, and support for a keyboard and mouse. It looks like Google will be fighting Microsoft and its super-successful Surface family of slates in 2023.

Google Pixel tablet sneak peek: drops in 2023 with Google Tensor chip 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB 12GB RAM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$828.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2022 at 7:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.