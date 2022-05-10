Bitcoin makes history in this US state with the first home purchased

Bitcoin has made history in one US state as the first real-estate transaction using Bitcoin was made. The purchase took 8 seconds.

For the very first time in Louisville, Kentucky, a home has been purchased with Bitcoin, making local history in just eight seconds.

A report from The Courier reveals that up until February 2022, there was no record of Bitcoin being used to purchase real estate in the area and that the seller of the property was looking to liquidate several homes to invest in Bitcoin. The buyer contacted the seller and informed him that he was able to purchase the property in Bitcoin, which was later sold for $65,000, according to Ashley Brown, a real estate agent with Louisville-based Homepage Realty.

The buyer spoke to the publication and said, "I'm happy that I can help try and bring this technology to the future. There's so many uses for [Bitcoin], and I think we're at the very, very early stages of it. It'll be interesting to see where it goes." While commission fees, title fees, and recording fees were paid in US dollars, the actual purchase of the property was made through a direct transfer of Bitcoin from one wallet to another, taking about eight seconds to complete and a small fee of $0.70 cents versus a traditional fee of $25-$30.