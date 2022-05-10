All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US college forced to close after cyberattack, posts goodbye note

A college in the US has announced it will be closing its doors very soon following the impact of a cyberattack in December 2021.

Published Tue, May 10 2022 12:31 AM CDT
A US college has announced its closure after experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic and a grim cyberattack, ending 157 years of education.

US college forced to close after cyberattack, posts goodbye note

Lincoln College has issued a goodbye note on its website that states the college has contacted the Illinois Department of Higher Education and Higher Learning Commission to inform them of the college's "permanent closure" that will become effective on May 13, 2022. The announcement states that the Board of Trustees has voted to stop all academic programming at the end of the spring semester following financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a cyberattack that happened in December 2021.

The college explains that the COVID-19 pandemic forced large investments into "technology and campus safety measures", which coincided with a drop in enrollment. The cyberattack in December of last year prevented administrators from accessing institutional data, which stopped the college from being able to create clear projections for Fall 2022.

Lincoln College writes that "All systems required for recruitment, retention, and fundraising efforts were inoperable. Fortunately, no personal identifying information was exposed. Once fully restored in March 2022, the projections displayed significant enrollment shortfalls, requiring a transformational donation or partnership to sustain Lincoln College beyond the current semester."

"Lincoln College has been serving students from across the globe for more than 157 years. The loss of history, careers, and a community of students and alumni is immense," said David Gerlach, president of Lincoln College.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:nbcnews.com, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

