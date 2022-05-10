All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russian TVs hacked to show grim message about dead Ukrainian children

On the same day that Russia celebrated the defeat of Nazi Germany, smart TV's across the nation were hacked to show a grim message.

Published Tue, May 10 2022 12:02 AM CDT
Hackers have taken aim at Russia once again, but this time they have targeted many of the nation's online platforms with a clear message.

On Monday, May 9, hackers infiltrated many Russian smart TVs by changing the channel names and descriptions to show a stark message. Notably, smart TVs weren't the only online platforms that were targeted, as reports indicate that Russian platforms such as Rutube, Russia's clone of YouTube, and even large internet companies such as Yandex. Rutube described the hack in its Telegram channel as a "powerful cyberattack" that caused the platform to not be accessible.

The message that was displayed on Russian smart TVs was, "The blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of murdered children is on your hands." These cyber attacks are hardly surprising as Russia has undergone many hacking attacks since it began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Notably, the Anonymous hacking collective has already performed many successful cyber attacks against Russia, claiming it has previously infiltrated the Russian space agency, Russia's Central Bank, and more.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

