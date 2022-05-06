All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Scientists discover a 33 foot megaraptor dinosaur, breaking records

A group of researchers have uncovered what is now considered to be the largest megaraptor to date, deemed an 'apex predator'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, May 6 2022 1:31 AM CDT
A team of scientists has uncovered fossils of a 33 ft apex predator dinosaur, breaking records in its appropriate category.

Scientists discover a 33 foot megaraptor dinosaur, breaking records 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A team of Argentinian paleontologists has announced the discovery of what is now considered the largest Megaraptor on Earth today. The newly discovered Apex Predator has been detailed in a new study published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports. The dinosaur's scientific name is "Maip macrothorax", and the dinosaur is described in the report as being the "shadow of the death" that "kills with cold wind" throughout the Andes mountains.

The now largest Megaraptor measured around 33 ft in length and featured two sharp curved claws per front paw, each of the talons extended 15.7 inches in length. The researchers write in the study that during its time, Maip's would have fed on smaller dinosaurs slashing at them with its long talons and digging into their torsos to withdraw intestines. Maip's are estimated to have lived about 70 million years ago, nearing the end of the Cretaceous period, and according to researchers, the species went extinct about 66 million years ago, making it one of the last megaraptors to roam Earth.

Scientists discover a 33 foot megaraptor dinosaur, breaking records 02 | TweakTown.com

"When I lifted the vertebra and saw that it had the characteristics of a megaraptor, it was really a huge thrill. Somehow I fulfilled my childhood dream... finding a new fossil and it turning out to be a megaraptor: the group in which I specialize," paleontologist Mauro Aranciaga told AFP.

Scientists discover a 33 foot megaraptor dinosaur, breaking records 03 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:sciencealert.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

