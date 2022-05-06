All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bill Gates says conspiracy theorists scream 'at me on the street'

Bill Gates recently sat down for an interview and discussed that he now gets yelled at on the street over 'conspiracy theories'.

Published Fri, May 6 2022 1:05 AM CDT
Bill Gates has recently sat down with the BBC, where he explained that conspiracy theorists yell at him on the street.

Bill Gates says conspiracy theorists scream 'at me on the street'

Following questions about his thoughts on Elon musk's purchase of Twitter, Gates began to explain his interest in social media and how he has become a focus of conspiracy theorists. Gates has been a long advocate for vaccines and public health measures, committing billions towards programs all around the world. Being such a large advocate of such a contentious topic has put him at the center of many unfounded claims and strange theories about his motivations.

Many of these theories claim that the Gates' motivations are nefarious, resulting in strangers that spot him in the street to "yell at him". One of these theories suggests that Gates is putting microchips in vaccines to track people. This theory, in particular, picked up a lot of traction online during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and could be described as one of the main conspiracy theories about Bill Gates that led to additional theories spawning.

"In some ways, you almost have to laugh because it's so crazy. I mean, do I really want to track people? You know, I spend billions on vaccines, I don't make money on vaccines, vaccines save lives," said Gates.

"Only recently I've been out in public, [and] some people yell at me that I'm tracking them. And that, that's an awful thing," added Gates.

NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

