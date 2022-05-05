All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

These sealed lunar samples finally being examined 50 years later

FIfty-year-old lunar samples are finally being analyzed at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center ahead of future Artemis missions.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, May 5 2022 5:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Lunar samples taken on the Apollo 17 missions from 1972 are finally being studied.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, has received the samples after being transported from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where they were brought to and stored in a freezer in December 1972 after Apollo 17 astronauts returned to Earth.

The samples were consolidated at Goddard over four years as researchers from Johnson began designing and retrofitting a facility where the samples could be processed. The samples are being studied as part of the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program (ANGSA) to produce research to aid the upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon's South Pole.

"We started this in early 2018 and there's been a lot of technical challenges that we've had to overcome to get to this point. This was seen as a practice run for preparing a facility for future cold sample processing," said NASA's Julie Mitchell.

"By doing this work we're not just facilitating Artemis exploration, but we're facilitating future sample return and human exploration into the rest of the solar system. I feel very privileged to contribute in this small way by developing the capabilities for us to collect these materials, bring them home safely, and curate them for the long term," Mitchell continued.

You can read more about this story in NASA's latest statement.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Read more: World's first flying car airport opens in the United Kingdom

Read more: Giant VR-operated humanoid robot used to fix power lines in Japan

These sealed lunar samples finally being examined 50 years later 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Piece of Space Real Iron Meteorite / Shooting Star NASA Space Gifts

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $55.02
CAD $55.02--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2022 at 1:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sciencealert.com, nasa.gov, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.