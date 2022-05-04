G.SKILL announces extremely low-latency DDR5-5600 CL28 memory kit
G.SKILL announces new extremely low-latency DDR5-5600 CL28 in 64GB (32GB x 2) and 32GB (16GB x 2) capacities, ready for Z690.
G.SKILL is announcing its second DDR5 memory kit this week, with the introduction of its new Extreme Low-Latency DDR5-5600 CL28 memory kit.
The new G.SKILL Extreme Low-Latency DDR5-5600 CL28 memory kit comes in both 64GB and 32GB kits, with the 64GB kit being 32GB x 2, while the 32GB kit is 16GB x 2 form. Both available in the Trident Z5 RGB, Trident Z5, and Ripjaws S5 series of DDR5 memory from G.SKILL.
What we've got here is extremely low-latency sub-30 timing memory specification at DDR5-5600 CL28-34-34-89. The company says this sets a "new bar for low-latency timing performance, this memory specification with CL28 marks a new era of high-end DDR5 memory".
G.SKILL validated the DDR5-5600 CL28 64GB (32GB x 2) on the Intel Core i7-12700K processor, inside of an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.