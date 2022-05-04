All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Overwatch made less than 10% of Activision-Blizzard's 2021 revenues

Gamers are spending less and less on Blizzard's Overwatch, and in-game player spending has declined over the last three years.

Published Wed, May 4 2022 10:23 AM CDT
Overwatch is one of Activision-Blizzard's billion-dollar franchises, but the game didn't manage to break into the top spots in the last 3 years.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Activision-Blizzard's three most important franchises are Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and Warcraft. First-person arena shooter Overwatch was once among the studio's top stars, but after six years the game is getting long in the tooth.

Activision-Blizzard's latest financials reveal that Overwatch and other franchises like Diablo and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater did not manage to make even 10% of the company's revenues across the last three years. The majority of these earnings were completely dominated by the Top Three and Overwatch is having tough comps.

"For the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, our top three franchises-Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and Warcraft-collectively accounted for 82%, 79%, and 72%, respectively, of our net revenues. No other franchise comprised 10% or more of our net revenues in those periods," the company writes in its 2021 annual report.

If Overwatch didn't make 10% of net revenues, that means the franchise made less than the following values in corresponding periods:

  • 2019 - $649 million
  • 2020 - $800 million
  • 2021 - $880 million

Those numbers still are very good. Blizzard's current numbers, on the other hand, aren't.

The news comes at an all-time low for Blizzard. The developer's monthly active users are at their lowest point since 2016, dropping to 22 million MAUs. Blizzard's revenues are also at an all-time low of $274 million in Q1 2022.

Blizzard will likely bounce back with two mobile games, including Diablo Immortal which releases next month, and Warcraft Arclight Rumble, as well as the impending launch of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4. Our reports suggest either one of these big games is coming between 2023 - 2024.

NEWS SOURCE:docs.publicnow.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

