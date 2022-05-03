Blizzard takes on Clash Royale with Warcraft Arclight Rumble

Blizzard's new Warcraft mobile game Arclight Rumble will take on Clash Royale using familiar characters and a Hearthstone style.

Blizzard's new Warcraft mobile game is a so-called "tower offense" RTS battler where gamers can customize troops and take on combatants.

Today Blizzard revealed Arclight Rumble, a new Warcraft RTS that's actually coming to mobile instead of PC. The game is similar to billion-dollar mobile titan Clash Royale in scope and presentation, only in Arclight Rumble gamers will lead their forces across a multitude of maps to battle towering bosses, huge obstacles like enemy ships, and teeming hordes of enemies.

Arclight Rumble also features co-op, a singleplayer campaign, and PVP. Microtransactions are in, of course, and real money can be used to buy more units.

Closed beta testing is coming to "limited territories" soon. Here's what Blizzard said about the game:

"There are so many ways you can customize your minis using talents. They're abilities that can be augmented in all sorts of directions."

"This game has so many ways to play, new content every day, every week, you get to play a new dungeon every week"

70+ maps

Raids and Dungeons

Guilds confirmed

Co-op, singleplayer, PVP

Check the Google Play page for more info here.