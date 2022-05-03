All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Blizzard takes on Clash Royale with Warcraft Arclight Rumble

Blizzard's new Warcraft mobile game Arclight Rumble will take on Clash Royale using familiar characters and a Hearthstone style.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 3 2022 1:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Blizzard's new Warcraft mobile game is a so-called "tower offense" RTS battler where gamers can customize troops and take on combatants.

Today Blizzard revealed Arclight Rumble, a new Warcraft RTS that's actually coming to mobile instead of PC. The game is similar to billion-dollar mobile titan Clash Royale in scope and presentation, only in Arclight Rumble gamers will lead their forces across a multitude of maps to battle towering bosses, huge obstacles like enemy ships, and teeming hordes of enemies.

Arclight Rumble also features co-op, a singleplayer campaign, and PVP. Microtransactions are in, of course, and real money can be used to buy more units.

Blizzard takes on Clash Royale with Warcraft Arclight Rumble 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Closed beta testing is coming to "limited territories" soon. Here's what Blizzard said about the game:

"There are so many ways you can customize your minis using talents. They're abilities that can be augmented in all sorts of directions."

"This game has so many ways to play, new content every day, every week, you get to play a new dungeon every week"

  • 70+ maps
  • Raids and Dungeons
  • Guilds confirmed
  • Co-op, singleplayer, PVP

Check the Google Play page for more info here.

Blizzard takes on Clash Royale with Warcraft Arclight Rumble 1 | TweakTown.com

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a mobile action strategy game where collectible Warcraft Minis come to life to clash in epic melee battles. Whether you choose to play in the massive single player campaign or compete head-to-head in epic PvP battles, prepare to experience the true meaning of joyful chaos!

WARCRAFT AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

  • Take control of an army of Minis to defeat bosses and characters from the Warcraft universe
  • Play with iconic heroes like Jaina Proudmoore, Grommash Hellscream, and many more
  • Defeat enemies from across the Warcraft universe in familiar and new settings
  • Discover new maps and bosses as you fight your way across Azeroth

COLLECT OVER 60 WARCRAFT MINIS AND CHARACTERS

  • Collect dozens of units and characters from across Azeroth
  • Build armies within 5 playable families: Alliance, Horde, Beast, Undead, and Blackrock
  • Unlock new skills and upgrade your minis as you level up

FAST PACED MOMENT-TO-MOMENT STRATEGIC ACTION

  • Every Mini and hero you play matters when it comes to winning
  • Cast spells like Blizzard and Chain Lightning to defeat your enemies and turn the tide of battle
  • Exploit enemy weaknesses: deploy ranged units against flyers, or use magic against infantry
  • Use your Minis' unique powers to build a team for any opponent you come up against
Buy at Amazon

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Croft Steelbook Edition) - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.99
$44.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2022 at 1:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.