G.SKILL announces Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory: up to 64GB DDR5 kits

G.SKILL has just unveiled its new Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, which comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB kits with DDR5-4800 speeds while 16GB and 32GB kits are available in DDR5-5200 spec.

The company is making a few different kits: 16GB in a single stick + 32GB (16GB x 2) at DDR5-4800 CL34-34-34-76, as well as 16GB + 32GB (16GB x 2) and 32GB + 64GB (32GB x 2) kits. The former in 38-38-38-76, the latter in 40-39-39-76.

G.SKILL's new flagship Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM is also available in the faster DDR5-5200 standard, in both 16GB single stick and 32GB kit (16GB x 2) with 38-38-38-83 timings. G.SKILL will have its new Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory available this month worldwide through the usual places.