All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

G.SKILL announces Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory: up to 64GB DDR5 kits

G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM: 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB DDR5-4800 kits for laptops, as well as 16GB and 32GB kits of DDR5-5200.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 3 2022 7:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

G.SKILL has just unveiled its new Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, which comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB kits with DDR5-4800 speeds while 16GB and 32GB kits are available in DDR5-5200 spec.

G.SKILL announces Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory: up to 64GB DDR5 kits 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company is making a few different kits: 16GB in a single stick + 32GB (16GB x 2) at DDR5-4800 CL34-34-34-76, as well as 16GB + 32GB (16GB x 2) and 32GB + 64GB (32GB x 2) kits. The former in 38-38-38-76, the latter in 40-39-39-76.

G.SKILL's new flagship Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM is also available in the faster DDR5-5200 standard, in both 16GB single stick and 32GB kit (16GB x 2) with 38-38-38-83 timings. G.SKILL will have its new Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory available this month worldwide through the usual places.

G.SKILL announces Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory: up to 64GB DDR5 kits 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin SDRAM DDR5 6000 (F5-6000J3636F16GA2-TZ5RK)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$359.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2022 at 7:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.