Mother's Day Sale: Get Genuine Microsoft Office 2021 for just $14.40!

In recent days, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and war, prices have been rising, and now oil prices have also reached record highs, so most people have to tighten their spending to maintain their daily lives. At this point, if you need to upgrade your computer to improve your work efficiency, Windows and Office must be your essential software combination!

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Mother's Day Sale: Windows 10 $5.77 Per PC! Office Starts at $14.40 per PC

The latest version of Office 2021 Professional is at your fingertips for just $14.40 per PC. Buy Windows 10 for as low as $5.77 per PC. If you want to buy the latest version of Windows 11, it's only $10.24! Now is the perfect time to upgrade your computer! Don't miss the Keysfan Mother's Day Sale!

If you need help, Keysfan offers 24/7 technical support to help you install your product or answer your questions. Most importantly, Keysfan promises to provide you with lifetime after-sales service so that you can use the software with confidence!

Limited time special offer, only for one week! Windows Starts From $5.77

Office 2021 Starts From $14.40

Keysfan also offers a wide selection of computer tools software, including high-end games, security antivirus software, video editing software, and various other applications and programs. You can benefit from incredible pocket-friendly deals on famous software they offer, like Ashampoo PDF Pro 3 or IObit Driver Booster 9 Pro!

Practical Computer Tool Software

Bundle! 62% OFF, Windows OS and MS Office (Coupon code: KFLE62)

Discover More Bundles >>

50% OFF on Windows - YES, ONLY HALF PRICE! (With Coupon Code: KFLE50)

Discover More Windows >>

BEST PRICE ALL FOR YOUR WORK AND HOME! (With Coupon Code: KFLE62)

Discover More Office >>

Keysfan is a reseller of computer software for the global market. You can buy Windows 11, Windows 10 licenses, and all versions of Office at the best price at Keysfan! There is a lot of pirated software on the market, which not only threatens your computer security but also allows your personal information to be stolen! If you need to upgrade your PC but can't afford the high prices for Windows OS and Office, Keysfan is a solid option. OEM keys are common, and the device you're using is most likely pre-activated with an OEM key. Microsoft usually does bundle lots of keys for PC makers and companies with lots of discounts on licenses. Keysfan sells OEM keys, knows the "history" of each license, and makes sure users have no problems using it.

Keysfan shopping process is simple, payment is safe, and after selecting a product, add it to your cart. Fill in your email address, and you will receive an email at the email address provided once payment is complete. This email contains all the information you need to guide you through installing a new office suite or new Windows version. You will also find your order information and the digital key used to activate your product in this email. Once the license is activated, you can use it indefinitely immediately.

Keysfan has a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot, so you can also see user reviews on Trustpilot. Contact Email: support@keysfan.com