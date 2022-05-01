All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
'Fictosexual' man marries hologram, says he can't talk to her anymore

Japanese man marries a hologram because reality was too painful for him, complains that he can't communicate with his wife.

Published Sun, May 1 2022 10:14 PM CDT
A "fictosexual" man in Japan married a hologram of the pop singer of his dreams four years ago now, but he's no longer happy with her... as he can't communicate with his wife.

'Fictosexual' man marries hologram, says he can't talk to her anymore
Japanese newspaper The Mainichi talked with Akihiko Kondo, who said he had reached a technical roadblock with Hatsune Miku after the company that made, and provides the AI and hologram to communicate with her was no longer providing him with the service.

Kondo said: "It's not that people can't live in society because they're engrossed in a two-dimensional world, but rather, there are cases where people become captivated as they search for a place for themselves in video games and anime, because reality is too painful for them. I was one of those people".

How did all of this happen? Back in 2017, a machine called Gatebox was released and let Kondo interact with a holographic version of Miku. In an elaborate marketing campaign, Gatebox opened an office where people could apply for an "unofficial marriage certificate" with characters like Miku. The next year, Kondo proposed to Miku and then invited his family and co-workers to their wedding.

The problem: no one turned up.

Kondo married Miku in front of 39 strangers and online friends, with more people viewing it post-wedding.

Kondo spoke with the BBC in 2019, where he said: "There are two reasons why I had a wedding publicly. The first one is to prove my love to Miku. The second one is there are many young otaku people like me falling in love with anime characters. I want to show the world that I support them".

NEWS SOURCES:mainichi.jp, bbc.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

