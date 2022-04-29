All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Xbox gaming ads could supercharge Microsoft's $10 billion ad business

Microsoft's new Xbox gaming advertisement infrastructure could help supercharge its $10 billion ad biz with new exposure points.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Apr 29 2022 9:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft has plans to widen ads in its video games ecosystem, a move that could tack on billions of dollars to its already-bustling ad business.

Xbox gaming ads could supercharge Microsoft's $10 billion ad business 22 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft is creating a new ad tech infrastructure that will delivery more advertisements in its gaming space. This initiative will be powered by Xandr, aka App Nexus, a leading ad tech company that Microsoft purchased from AT&T in 2021.

"As the digital landscape evolves in a post-cookie world, Microsoft and Xandr together will help shape the digital ad marketplace of the future," Microsoft said at the time. "Xandr provides a data-enabled technology platform with tools that help power a diverse ecosystem connecting marketers and media owners through first-party, data-led advertising solutions across its network."

The use-case applications include advertisements on in-game billboards similar to those that Bidstack enables, possible commercial break-style interstitions while playing, ads on loading screens, and even product placed in-game items (like Cup Noodles in Final Fantasy XV, for example).

Xbox has been no stranger to ads.

Since the Xbox 360 days, gamers have been served ads in the form of direct, inescapable banners on console dashboard home screens (which still exist today in the form of tiles), commercialized avatars/in-game content, and entire games devoted to brands (remember Yaris or the Dorito's games?). There's also been product placement promos in games like Alan Wake. Ads are and always will be a critical part of any online digital marketplace and ecosystem.

Ads are still very important to Xbox. As Microsoft's financials note, the current Xbox games segment also includes advertising revenues under its Xbox Content & Services sub-segment, but we don't know how much ad revenue the platform generates (Microsoft is notorious for keeping its gaming KPIs and data close to its chest).

  • Xbox content and services revenue growth - Revenue from Xbox content and services, comprising digital transactions, Xbox Game Pass and other subscriptions, video games, third-party video game royalties, cloud services, and advertising

This new plan is expected to penetrate Microsoft's subscription services and gaming ecosystem to a wider degree and serve advertisements in new and creative ways.

The gaming ad space is actually separated from Microsoft's bustling Search and News advertising segment, which generated $10 billion in revenues throughout 2021.

The initiative could help expose tens of millions of Xbox gamers to new forms of advertising.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $78.03
CAD $78.03CAD $79.00CAD $79.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/29/2022 at 9:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:digiday.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.