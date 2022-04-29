All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX posts stunning footage of Dragon capsule traveling to the ISS

Elon Musk's SpaceX has posted stunning footage of its Dragon capsule firing its thrusters towards the International Space Station.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 29 2022 2:02 AM CDT
SpaceX has taken to its Twitter account to share new footage of the Dragon capsule firing its thrusters towards the International Space Station (ISS).

The video displays numerous of the Crew Dragon spacecraft's Draco thrusters, as mentioned by SpaceX in the posts caption. The Crew Dragon capsule carried four astronauts to the ISS as part of NASA and SpaceX's Crew-4 mission that launched on Wednesday, April 27 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Dragon capsule also transported cargo to the ISS and one piece of cargo was a genetic seed bank containing DNA samples from various species and humans. The Crew-4 mission marks SpaceX's sixth time it has taken a crewed mission into orbit and the fourth crewed mission to the ISS. Notably, the Dragon capsule is capable of autonomously navigating itself to dock with the ISS, meaning the astronauts onboard can sit back and enjoy the truly incredible ride.

Read more: DNA from 500 different species and 2,000 humans launches into space

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

