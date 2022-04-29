SpaceX posts stunning footage of Dragon capsule traveling to the ISS

Elon Musk's SpaceX has posted stunning footage of its Dragon capsule firing its thrusters towards the International Space Station.

SpaceX has taken to its Twitter account to share new footage of the Dragon capsule firing its thrusters towards the International Space Station (ISS).

The video displays numerous of the Crew Dragon spacecraft's Draco thrusters, as mentioned by SpaceX in the posts caption. The Crew Dragon capsule carried four astronauts to the ISS as part of NASA and SpaceX's Crew-4 mission that launched on Wednesday, April 27 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Dragon capsule also transported cargo to the ISS and one piece of cargo was a genetic seed bank containing DNA samples from various species and humans. The Crew-4 mission marks SpaceX's sixth time it has taken a crewed mission into orbit and the fourth crewed mission to the ISS. Notably, the Dragon capsule is capable of autonomously navigating itself to dock with the ISS, meaning the astronauts onboard can sit back and enjoy the truly incredible ride.

DNA from 500 different species and 2,000 humans launches into space

