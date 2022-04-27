All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock preparing Radeon RX 6950 XT OC Formula: RDNA 2 refresh GPU

ASRock's new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT OC Formula teased, should be the RDNA 2 refresh GPU that reaches our hearts on May 10.

Published Wed, Apr 27 2022 9:23 PM CDT
AMD will be launching its RDNA 2 refresh GPUs on May 10, with ASRock preparing its new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT OC Formula graphics card.

ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 6950 XT OC Formula graphics card has been spotted with the ECC (Eurasian Economic Commission) and will rock the tweaked Navi 21 XTXH GPU, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory that we should see clocked at 18Gbps. The current Radeon RX 6900 XT has the same 16GB of GDDR6, but it's clocked at 16Gbps.

GPU frequencies will reportedly hit 2475MHz boost, 10% higher than the reference GPU clocks of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6950 XT reference specifications. ASRock will be tweaking the hell out of the card like usual, with a fully custom PCB that has 21-phase VRM and 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

