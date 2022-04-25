All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Satanic Temple that teaches 'critical thinking' sues elementary school

The Satanic Temple that reportedly teaches 'critical thinking' has filed a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania elementary school.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Apr 25 2022 2:35 AM CDT
A new report from Fox News correspondent Lauren Green has revealed that a Pennsylvania elementary school is being sued by the Satanic Temple.

The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit with against Northern Elementary School in York, Pennsylvania, on the grounds that the elementary school did not allow them to host "an After School Satan Club last week". The lawsuit was filed on constitutional grounds and claims that the Northern York County School Board discriminated against the Satanic Temple by refusing its after-school gathering when other organizations were approved.

"The First Amendment prohibits a government from considering the popularity of communicative activity when determining whether to facilitate that communicative activity on equal terms with other, similarly situated, groups," said Mathew Kezhaya, the general counsel for The Satanic Temple.

"The After School Satan Club is an after-school program that promotes self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students," the Satanic Temple states on its website.

Lucien Greaves spokes to Fox News about the debacle and said that he's hoping that people will see that there "good people can have different perspectives, sometimes on the same mythology, but not mean any harm" and that if the school board denies the Satanic Temple use of the public facility without legitimate grounds "it'll have to move into litigation, costly litigation that the community is going to have to pay for."

NEWS SOURCES:foxnews.com, ktul.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

