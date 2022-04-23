All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Two Russian oligarchs have mysteriously died along with their families

Russian oligarchs Vladislav Avayev & Sergei Protosenya have been found dead alongside their families in apparent murder-suicides.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Apr 23 2022 12:36 AM CDT   |   Updated Sat, Apr 23 2022 1:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Both of the Russian oligarchs were former executives in the gas industry.

Two Russian oligarchs have mysteriously died along with their families 01 | TweakTown.com

51-year-old Vladislav Avayev and his wife and daughter were found dead on April 18th at his apartment in Moscow. A day later, 55-year-old Sergei Protosenya was found dead alongside his wife and daughter at a villa in Barcelona. Protosenya was formerly the chief accountant of Novatek, Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, while Avayev was the former vice-president of Gazprombank, the third-largest bank in Russia by asset value.

Protosenya was found hanged in his villa while his wife and daughter had been stabbed, and police are considering scenarios where Protosenya killed both his wife and daughter and then himself, or someone staged the crime scene after murdering all three. Avayev was found with a fatal gunshot wound, as were his wife and daughter, with the initial conclusion by investigators being that Avayev killed them and then himself, as there were no signs of anyone else having entered the apartment.

It is not the first death amongst Russian oligarchs following the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Former Gazprom executive Alexander Tyulyakov was found hanged outside St. Petersburg only a day after the invasion began. Since the invasion, sanctions imposed on Russian businesses and oligarchs have forced some to speak out against the conflict. Oligarch Vagit Alekperov stepped down on April 21st from the second-largest oil company in Russia, Lukoil, after its board of directors called for "the immediate termination of the armed conflict" in Ukraine last month.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Lone Ukrainian tank sneaks up on and ambushes Russian convoy

Read more: Almost all Bitcoins that will ever exist have now been mined

Read more: Anonymous hacked the Kremlin to gain access to its CCTV system

Buy at Amazon

The Oligarchs: Wealth and Power in the New Russia

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/23/2022 at 1:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, thedailybeast.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.