G.SKILL intros Trident Z Ultra Low-Latency RAM: up to DDR5-6600 @ CL34

G.SKILL feels the need for speed: unveils new Trident Z Ultra Low-Latency Series RAM: up to DDR5-6600 CL34 32GB (2x16GB).

G.SKILL has just unveiled its new Trident Z5 Ultra Low-Latency memory kits, which are available at up to DDR5-6400 CL34 speeds.

The new ultra-low latency, high-speed DDR5-6600 CL34 32GB (2 x 16GB) memory kits are the latest DDR5 series RAM that G.SKILL has unleashed, ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and the enthusiast-ready Z690-based motherboards.

G.SKILL explained in its PR: "Fully committed to developing extreme performance overclocking memory kits, G.SKILL is releasing a new ultra-low latency, high-speed DDR5-6600 CL34-40-40-105 memory kit in 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated with the Intel® Core™ i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard".