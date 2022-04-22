All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

G.SKILL intros Trident Z Ultra Low-Latency RAM: up to DDR5-6600 @ CL34

G.SKILL feels the need for speed: unveils new Trident Z Ultra Low-Latency Series RAM: up to DDR5-6600 CL34 32GB (2x16GB).

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 22 2022 6:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

G.SKILL has just unveiled its new Trident Z5 Ultra Low-Latency memory kits, which are available at up to DDR5-6400 CL34 speeds.

G.SKILL intros Trident Z Ultra Low-Latency RAM: up to DDR5-6600 @ CL34 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ultra-low latency, high-speed DDR5-6600 CL34 32GB (2 x 16GB) memory kits are the latest DDR5 series RAM that G.SKILL has unleashed, ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and the enthusiast-ready Z690-based motherboards.

G.SKILL explained in its PR: "Fully committed to developing extreme performance overclocking memory kits, G.SKILL is releasing a new ultra-low latency, high-speed DDR5-6600 CL34-40-40-105 memory kit in 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated with the Intel® Core™ i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard".

G.SKILL intros Trident Z Ultra Low-Latency RAM: up to DDR5-6600 @ CL34 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) (F4-3600C18D-32GTZR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$149.99
$149.99$149.99$149.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2022 at 5:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.