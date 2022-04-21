All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sun erupts 19 solar flares in a day, hits Earth cause radio blackout

The Space Weather Prediction Center has confirmed that a large solar flare hit Earth and caused widespread radio blackouts.

Published Thu, Apr 21 2022 2:03 AM CDT
Sun has been on a rampage with activity lately, releasing a succession of solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

On April 20, officials confirmed that in a 24-hour period, an active sunspot group flared 19 times, with six of those flares being M-class (moderate) explosions followed by a very powerful X2.2 (strong) class flare. These flares came from a region just beyond the southwest limb of the Sun, "likely former Region 2992," according to the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Notably, the large flare of the barrage that was released came from a sunspot located on the edge of the Sun, meaning that Earth didn't experience the full force of the blast. Officials at the US Air Force confirmed that the flare caused a Type II solar radio burst. NOAA reported that it impacted large portions of the sunlit side of the Earth; southeast Asia and Australia. Throughout this time, radio operators would have noticed a loss of connection at frequencies below 30 MHz for about an hour.

NEWS SOURCES:swpc.noaa.gov, spaceweather.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

