NASA chief says ISS is working fine despite Russia's 'slaughter'

The head of NASA has said that NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonauts are still working together on the ISS despite 'slaughter'.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the tensions between the United States and the Kremlin have increased, but apparently, it hasn't affected the astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Despite the strange and aggressive threats from Russia's space agency "Roscosmos" head Dmitry Rogozin, who threatened to crash the ISS into the US, NASA has been very firm that a working relationship has been maintained between Russian cosmonauts and NASA astronauts that are currently aboard the ISS. Recently, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that the "working relationship" is enduring despite "all the slaughter we're seeing daily".

Since Russia's invasion began, NASA and other prominent space agencies from around the world have separated themselves from Roscosmos, with NASA publicly stating it's maintaining a stance of diplomatic negotiations with Russia. Futurism reports that the recent comments from Nelson are the first time the NASA administrator has publicly condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Read more: Russian space program chief says sanctions could be the end of the ISS

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment