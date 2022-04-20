All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Vietnam to roll out 24-hour kill timer on all social media content

The Vietnamese government is currently preparing a new law that would put a 24-hour timer on any 'illegal' social media content.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 5:49 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Vietnam's government is planning on rolling out a new law that would put a 24-hour timer on any "illegal" content posted to social media platforms.

Vietnam to roll out 24-hour kill timer on all social media content 25 | TweakTown.com

According to a new exclusive report from Reuters, the new law will make Vietnam one of the leading countries when it comes to tight laws around content posted to social media platforms and comes at a time when the controlling Communist Party is attempting to decrease any "anti-state" activity.

Furthermore, the 24-hour timer on any content that is deemed "illegal" won't have a grace period of two days as social media platforms currently have, and "illegal livestreams" are required to be removed within three hours.

Under the new amendments to the law, if companies fail to meet these requirements set out by the Vietnamese government, they risk being banned from operating within the country. Notably, the amendments are yet to be made public, but according to Reuters, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to sign them next month, with them becoming effective in July 2022.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Buy at Amazon

NASA Hat Embroidered Snapback Trucker Hat

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.55
$19.55--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2022 at 4:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.