All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Zack Snyder shares first images from Rebel Moon shoot for Netflix

Man of Steel director and visionary Zack Snyder shares the first images from his new Netflix exclusive movie 'Rebel Moon'.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 11:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Zack Snyder has just shared the very first images of his "space opera" exclusive for Netflix, with the images dropping from the first day of shooting Rebel Moon.

Snyder tweeted the images to his official Twitter account, simply teasing "Day 1 #RebelMoon. It's begun". The shots give us a beautiful look at Djimon Hounsou (who plays General Titus), and perfectly displays why Snyder and his team have the best costume designers in the business.

Rebel Moon will be an expansive franchise after a bigger deal with Netflix was inked, as it originally started as Snyder's pitch for a possible Star Wars movie, but with a darker style. Production on Rebel Moon is expected to run through to the end of the year, and will be split into two movies.

Zack Snyder shares first images from Rebel Moon shoot for Netflix 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Snyder explained back in July 2021: "This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out. I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized".

Zack Snyder shares first images from Rebel Moon shoot for Netflix 04 | TweakTown.com
Zack Snyder shares first images from Rebel Moon shoot for Netflix 05 | TweakTown.comZack Snyder shares first images from Rebel Moon shoot for Netflix 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Zack Snyder's Justice League (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) [4K UHD]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.99
$21.99$21.99$22.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/19/2022 at 11:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.