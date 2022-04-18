All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Activision financials possibly hint at Call of Duty in 2023

Financial data from Activision's new regulatory filing suggests that a new Call of Duty game could release in 2023 after all.

Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 1:34 PM CDT
Activision's new financial forecasts suggest something big is happening in 2023, and it could be another mainline Call of Duty game.

Reports say Call of Duty will break its annual release schedule for the first time in 19 years. Sources have told Bloomberg that Call of Duty will skip 2023 and move to a biennial cadence, returning in 2024 with a big new game. Activision is expected to release a standalone zombies live experience in 2023 to fill in the gap. Management says Call of Duty is moving towards an "always-on" structure.

However, new financial data from Activision-Blizzard may indicate otherwise. The company forecasts significant net revenue growth in 2023 to a new all-time record high of $4.688 billion, up nearly 18% over 2022's expected earnings.

Typically there's only one franchise that can spike Activision's earnings like this.

Activision financials possibly hint at Call of Duty in 2023 21242 | TweakTown.com

There's two things to keep in mind, though: 1) These forecasts could've been made before Activision reportedly adjusted its internal roadmap plans, and 2) it's still possible for Activision to make this kind of money even without a premium Call of Duty game.

By 2023, Activision is expected to have as many as five monetized live Call of Duty experiences on the market including:

  1. Warzone (2020)
  2. Warzone 2 (2022)
  3. Warzone Mobile
  4. Call of Duty Mobile
  5. Standalone Zombies

These games could be responsible for the heavy forecast jump.

This year's Call of Duty is expected to be Modern Warfare II accompanied by a new next-generation iteration of Warzone that's built with Infinity Ward's revamped game engine. Following that is the zombies game/mode, which may in fact turn into some sort of premium release.

NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

