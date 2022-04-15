All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

1,000+ scientists from around the world unanimously risked arrest

Over 1,000 scientists and researchers from around the world have risked arrest by committing civil disobedience last week.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 15 2022 1:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Last week more than 1,000 scientists from around the world engaged in a unanimous act of civil disobedience in protest against governments' inaction against the production of fossil fuels.

The project is called "Climate Ad Project", and involved scientists and researchers from 26 countries risking arrest by chaining themselves to the doors of banks that are funding fossil fuel projects. The organizer's planned day of disobedience was on April 6, and according to them, it was the "world's largest-ever scientist-led civil disobedience campaign".

US climate scientist Peter Kalmus, who works at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory as a data scientist, chained himself to the door of a JP Morgan Chase bank in Los Angeles, which resulted in his arrest and then release. Many other scientists around the world that participated in the protests were also arrested and released.

JP Morgan Chase was recently discovered to be the biggest bank to provide funding to oil and gas projects in the world, hence the protests. Other scientists in DC chained themselves to the White House fence and, while being removed, demanded that President Joe Biden declare a "climate emergency".

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

1,000+ scientists from around the world unanimously risked arrest 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$12.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2022 at 10:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:truthout.org, commondreams.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.