Biden's $800 million Ukraine weapon package contains nuclear equipment

US President Joe Biden has announced an additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine, and inside are hundreds of deadly drones.

Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 2:36 AM CDT
The United States has announced it will be providing Ukraine with an $800 million aid package that will include various types of weapons and defenses.

US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the $800 million in military assistance headed to Ukraine will provide Ukrainian resistance with a variety of defensive systems that include heavy artillery, drones, vehicles, radars, and helicopters. Additionally, the package contains chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment.

The Department of Defense website reveals what the US has already provided Ukraine, and judging by the list, this is the first time the US has provided Ukraine with protective equipment for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenarios. President Biden said that the equipment provided by the US "has been critical" in Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion, and that "I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom."

"The United States has now committed more than $3.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $2.6 billion since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24," writes the Department of Defense.

$800 million US weapons package contents:

  • 18 155mm Howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds;
  • Ten AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars;
  • Two AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel air surveillance radars;
  • 300 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • 500 Javelin missiles and thousands of other anti-armor systems;
  • 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;
  • 100 Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles;
  • 11 Mi-17 helicopters;
  • Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;
  • Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;
  • Medical equipment;
  • 30,000 sets of body armor and helmets;
  • Over 2,000 optics and laser rangefinders;
  • C-4 explosives and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing; and
  • M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions configured to be consistent with the Ottawa Convention.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

