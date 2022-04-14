All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Famous NASA astronauts launches NFTs to raise money for Ukraine

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly has launched the 'Dreams Out of This World' NFT collection and raised $500,000 to help Ukraine.

Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 5:25 AM CDT
Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly has launched a new NFT collection titled "Dreams Out of This World".

Famous NASA astronauts launches NFTs to raise money for Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com

The collection has been released exclusively on the OpenSea NFT marketplace, and features artwork commemorating his time spent in space made in collaboration with the Orange Comet content creation studio. The funds raised from the sales of the NFTs will help the people of Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion of the country.

"I'm proud to announce that my NFT collection is officially sold out on @opensea. Thank you to everyone who supported this project! In the midst of this war, it's amazing that we can come together through art to aid the people of Ukraine. Over $500,000.00 raised today!" Kelly tweeted.

Kelly has been a vocal opponent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, going so far as to become embroiled in a Twitter feud with Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. NASA reached out to Kelly to ask him to cease antagonising Rogozin to which he obliged. Later, Kelly explained in a tweet he had personal ties to the war in Ukraine, as his "nephew and niece have roots in Ukraine."

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

