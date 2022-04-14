All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Facebook whistleblower voices big concerns over Meta's 'Metaverse'

A Facebook whistleblower has raised concerns with privacy and safety with Facebook, now Meta's, approach to its coming Metaverse.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 1:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A Facebook whistleblower has outlined some concerns with Meta's approach towards creating its metaverse and how it could impact consumer safety and privacy for users.

Facebook whistleblower voices big concerns over Meta's 'Metaverse' 01 | TweakTown.com

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower that revealed a plethora of documents to the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Facebook's inadequate response to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation spreading across the social media, recently gave a warning about Meta's coming metaverse. For those that don't know, the metaverse is a combination of the cryptocurrency blockchain and a shared online virtual world that features its own economy with a virtual token. An extreme example of a metaverse is the movie Ready Player One.

Haugen warns that if Meta doesn't commit to transparency, access, and other accountability measures, she can see that the metaverse will feature a "repeat of all the harms you currently see on Facebook." Specifically, the Facebook whistleblower is concerned about the privacy aspect of the metaverse, the impact on users required to put more "microphones and sensors" in their homes, and how that opens up the possibility of Meta "spying on you at home".

"When we do the metaverse, we have to put lots more microphones from Facebook; lots more other kinds of sensors into our homes. You don't really have a choice now on whether or not you want Facebook spying on you at home. We just have to trust the company to do the right thing," she told Politico.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Buy at Amazon

NASA Half Moon T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2022 at 1:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.