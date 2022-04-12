All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Micron preps 16Gb GDDR6X memory for RTX 3090 Ti, 24GB/sec is coming

Micron announces volume production of its new 16Gb GDDR6X memory for NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 9:47 PM CDT
Micron has announced the volume production of its new 16Gb GDDR6X memory modules, which are baked onto NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

Micron preps 16Gb GDDR6X memory for RTX 3090 Ti, 24GB/sec is coming 301 | TweakTown.com
The new 16Gb GDDR6X doesn't just have twice the capacity of Micron's previous 8Gb GDDR6X memory, but has 15% higher performance, and some OC wiggle room. On my MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card, I could overclock the GDDR6X past its new stock 21Gbps bandwidth up to 24Gbps+ in ETH mining. You can see the results of that above.

Micron explains: "Today Micron extends its performance leadership by providing a new graphics memory with 16Gb capacity and running at an industry-best 21Gb/s in the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. With a performance roadmap up to 24Gb/s, GDDR6X is ready for data-hungry applications of the future. Additionally, Micron's innovative use of PAM4 signal techniques in GDDR6X make it more power efficient than any of the GDDR6 products publicly available".

"As games and graphic rendering techniques become even more sophisticated, graphics processing units require massive amounts of data to move at incredible speeds, which can challenge system graphics memory. Virtual reality gaming, 4K and 8K monitors with 240Hz refresh rates, and intense 3D CAD applications stretch the limits of graphics systems. The unrivaled memory bandwidth of GDDR6X enables these high-resolution experiences with ultra-fast frame rates and near-instant rendering, providing users with lifelike effects. GDDR6X capabilities, integrated with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, improve real-time ray tracing and neural graphics processing to deliver the immersive, cinematic effects virtual worlds demand. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features 24GB of GDDR6X enabling 40 teraflops of GPU performance".

Micron preps 16Gb GDDR6X memory for RTX 3090 Ti, 24GB/sec is coming 505 | TweakTown.com

"The breakthrough bandwidth of GDDR6X is possible because of Micron's groundbreaking work with PAM4 signal transmission technology, which has revolutionized how memory moves data. Micron's PAM4 signaling technique means GDDR6X increases memory bandwidth and powers system bandwidth up to 1TB/s, making it the optimal choice for graphics applications that require exceptionally fast, lower power memory. No other memory vendor offers this capability".

"The addition of 16Gb GDDR6X memory marks an important milestone in the growth of Micron's Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions portfolio, which includes GDDR6 and HBM2E. Together, these solutions comprise the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of high-performance, high-bandwidth products designed to feed data-intensive applications".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

