All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Anonymous drops update on its cyberwar waged against Russia and Putin

The hacking collective called 'Anonymous' has taken to its social channels to drop an update on its cyberwar against Russia.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 2:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Anonymous announced the beginning of its cyberwar with Russia when Putin's forces started invading Ukraine, and now the collective has another update for the public.

Taking to its official Anonymous Twitter account, the hacking collective vowed that it would not stop its cyberwar with the Kremlin until Russia stops its aggression altogether. The recent update follows many previous updates of Anonymous revealing it had leaked the personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers (April 3), and that it hacked the central bank of Russia and stole 35,000 files (March 24).

Notably, Anonymous has also claimed that it had hacked Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi and live TV channels such as Russia 24, Channel One, and Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine to show Russian citizens the horrors of Putin's invasion. Furthermore, the hacking collective said that it had infiltrated a censorship agency, government, corporate, and news websites.

All of these announcements are examples of Anonymous' cyberwar against Russia, and as long as the invasion continues, we can expect that the hacking collective will continue to cause numerous problems and headaches across Russia.

Anonymous drops update on its cyberwar waged against Russia and Putin 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Half Moon T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 12:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fortune.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.