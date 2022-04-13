All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ukraine GPS signals attacked by Russian forces, claims US general

The US Space Force has said that Russia has begun attacking Ukraine's space infrastructure, causing problems on the ground.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 1:36 AM CDT
Russia is currently attacking a key piece of Ukraine's space infrastructure, according to a recent report from NBC.

Ukraine GPS signals attacked by Russian forces, claims US general

The report from NBC quotes the US Space Force, which says it's possible that Russia has positioned jammers around Ukraine that are interrupting the Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites regularly used for navigation and mapping. Notably, the jammers aren't targeting the satellites in space, but the devices used to receive the data, preventing them from receiving any usable signal.

Furthermore, David Thompson, the Space Force's vice chief of space operations, spoke to NBC and said that at the moment, Russia hasn't attacked any satellites in low-Earth orbit, but officials are monitoring the region for such a situation to unfold. Additionally, some areas in Ukraine are suffering from an internet shortage despite SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's generous donation of Starlink satellites.

"Ukraine may not be able to use GPS because there are jammers around that prevent them from receiving any usable signal. Certainly the Russians understand the value and importance of GPS and try to prevent others from using it," said Gen. David Thompson, the Space Force's vice chief of space operations.

Musk took to Twitter on March 1 to say that some Starlink terminals were being jammed for several hours at a time and that SpaceX had rolled out a software update that bypasses the jamming.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

