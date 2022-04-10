All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Man photographs Andromeda galaxy, causing the internet's jaw to drop

An amateur astrophotography has captured an incredible image of the Andromeda galaxy, shocking thousands of people online.

Published Sun, Apr 10 2022 1:04 AM CDT
The Andromeda galaxy is the closest galaxy to the Milky Way, and eventually, it will collide with our galaxy to form one large galaxy.

The collision between Andromeda and the Milky Way won't happen for around 5 billion years, so until then, we can still stand in awe at the beauty of the cosmos captured in various types of images. Recently, amateur astrophotographer Brennan Gilmore took to Reddit to share his image of Andromeda, saying that he had "finally taken a picture of the Andromeda Galaxy I'm proud of". The image blew up on Reddit, receiving more than 85,000 upvotes and numerous awards.

Gilmore explains that he began doing astrophotography in July 2020 throughout the pandemic lockdown. The above image was taken with a four-inch telescope over multiple nights in his backyard near Charlottesville, Virginia, US. Within the Reddit post, Gilmore writes that there are about 24 million pixels within the image when viewed in its full resolution and around one-trillion stars within the Andromeda Galaxy. "This means there is somewhere in the neighborhood of 21,000 stars per pixel in the galactic glow."

For those wondering what equipment Gilmore used to capture this stunning image, check out the below list.

  • Equipment: ZWO ASI2600MM-Pro, Esprit100, Chroma RGB and 3nm Ha; SW Eq6R Pro.
  • Integration: 90x 120s each RGB filter; 6x600s Ha filter; 25 darks, 10 flats, 10 dark flats.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, astrobin.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

