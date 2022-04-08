All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

US unveils plans to go after Putin's 'botnet', drops heated warnings

US Department of Justice announces its plan to go after Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'botnet,' dropping heated warnings.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 8 2022 2:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced its targeting Russian "botnets", while also warning the Kremlin that it doesn't matter "how far you sail your yachts".

US unveils plans to go after Putin's 'botnet', drops heated warnings 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The announcement of a Russian botnet being brought down happened on Wednesday and came from US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, who said that the DOJ and assisting government agencies such as Homeland Security, and the FBI had dismantled a botnet created by the Sandworm hacker group, which had ties to Russia's military and intelligence agency.

The group of hackers created a system that distributed malware called "Cyclops Blink" to thousands of networking devices that WatchGuard Technologies and ASUSTek Computer constructed. Notably, the group that was tasked with bringing the operation down was able to hack into the botnet's main system and take control of all infected devices.

"Through close collaboration with WatchGuard and our law enforcement partners, we identified, disrupted and exposed yet another example of the Russian GRU's hacking of innocent victims in the United States and around the world," said US Attorney Cindy Chung in a statement.

Attorney-General Garland warned Russia that the US will continue to chase down any Russian-affiliated "criminal conduct" and hold them accountable.

"Our message to those who continue to enable the Russian regime through their criminal conduct is this: It does not matter how far you sail your yacht. It does not matter how well you conceal your assets. It does not matter how cleverly you write your malware or hide your online activity. The Justice Department will use every available tool to find you, disrupt your plots, and hold you accountable," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$12.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/8/2022 at 12:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fortune.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.