All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

US targets billionaire Russian oligarch, officials seize superyacht

Under the recently imposed sanctions on Russia's elite, the US government has targeted a billionaire oligarch and his superyacht.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 6 2022 12:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An extremely wealthy Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin is being targeted by the US government.

US targets billionaire Russian oligarch, officials seize superyacht 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Under the new sanctions imposed by the US government following Russia's invasion into Ukraine, US officials began targeted Russian oligarchs which are the extremely wealthy elite that are close with Putin. Russian oligarchs have had their assets targeted by the Biden administration and recently the US Justice Department secured a warrant to seize the 77-metre superyacht called Tango valued at $120 MILLION.

The superyacht is one of the most expensive superyachts in the world and is linked to billionaire Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, who was accused by the US Justice Department of attempting to conceal ownership of the superyacht through various shell companies. Tango was seized by Spanish police and US federal agents at the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca in the Mediterranean Sea.

US targets billionaire Russian oligarch, officials seize superyacht 03 | TweakTown.com

"It will not be the last. Together, with our international partners, we will do everything possible to hold accountable any individual whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war." said US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

US targets billionaire Russian oligarch, officials seize superyacht 02 | TweakTown.com

Viktor Vekselberg.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Half Moon T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/6/2022 at 12:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9news.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.