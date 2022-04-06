All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nearly half of next-gen console games are using Unreal Engine

Over 85 game developers will use Unreal Engine 5 in upcoming games, and nearly half of announced next-gen games will use Unreal.

Published Wed, Apr 6 2022 10:29 AM CDT
Epic Games says that nearly half of all upcoming next-gen console games are using Unreal Engine technology.

The games industry typically uses two primary third-party game engines: Unity and Unreal Engine. Today's big Unreal Engine 5 showcase highlighted just how popular Epic's tools are for upcoming games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. According to Epic's Tim Sweeney, about 48% of all upcoming announced console games are using Unreal.

"Among game developers, 48% of announced next-generation console titles are powered by Unreal," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said.

"Automotive designers, fashion designers, and architects are doing everything from design visualization to brand activations and entertainment across overs. Film and television producers are using Unreal for virtual production on set and for final pixels on the movie screen."

Epic has worked closely with Sony to ensure optimum performance on the PlayStation 5. Sweeney has also praised the PS5's powerful SSD by calling it "truly special." It's also worth mentioning that Epic Games now owns RAD Tools, the team behind the PS5's compression tech.

There's a good reason developers are using UE4 and UE5: efficiency, speed, and access to a vast amount of digital assets. Unreal Engine 5 in particular now features streamlined and optimized workflows alongside micro-polygon virtualization tech Nanite, which allows movie-quality megascans to effortlessly be imported into scenes in real-time, and lumen, a new global illumination tech for next-gen lighting.

"Unreal Engine 5 isn't just about making existing ways of doing things faster, it's about finding whole new approaches to transform how content is made and experienced," Epic Games Chief Technology Officer Kim Liberi said.

"Unreal Engine 5 is the foundation for next-gen content creation."

Epic Games says that over 85 game development studios have teamed up to utilize UE5 in upcoming games. Projects include the new Witcher game, the upcoming Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics, and a host of other unannounced projects.

As developers from independent teams to AAA powerhouses create their next-generation games, Epic has confirmed that over 85 game studios are already part of the UE5 community, with more on the way-representing a deeply talented pool of creative and technical talent around the world. This group includes The Coalition, CD PROJEKT RED, Crystal Dynamics, and many other world-class teams."

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

