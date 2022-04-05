All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ukraine says Russian soldiers have instantly died after eating pies

Ukraine's intelligence agency has claimed that pies have instantly killed Russian soldiers and have injured more than 20 more.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 5:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ukraine intelligence that pies given to Russian soldiers by local Ukrainians have killed at least two Russian troops and have injured 28 more.

Ukraine says Russian soldiers have instantly died after eating pies 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Kyiv pies.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence Intelligence announced on Saturday that local residents of the Izium district that's located in the Kharkiv region, have "treated" Russian soldiers with poisoned pies. "As a result, two occupiers died at once, another 28 were taken to the intensive care unit. Their current state is being clarified."

Ukraine's ministry of defense wrote that Ukrainians resist Russia by "all available means", with reports stating that hundreds of Russian troops suffer "severe illness" from various poisoned food and drink. The intelligence agency wrote that there at least "500 more servicemen of the Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation are in hospitals due to severe alcohol poisoning of unknown origin."

Ukraine says Russian soldiers have instantly died after eating pies 03 | TweakTown.com

The news of the poisoned pies follows Ukraine's announcement that it had reclaimed more than 30 towns after Russia has seemingly pulled its forces back.

"The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Facebook.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$12.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2022 at 4:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:lbc.co.uk, news.com.au, thesun.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.