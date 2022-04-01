All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This country will ban the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2035

To combat climate change impacts due to vehicles with combustion engines, Canada is banning new sales of these vehicles by 2035.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 4:22 AM CDT


Canada has plans to ban the sales of new combustion engine vehicles by 2035 as part of its Emissions Reduction Plan.

This country will ban the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2035 01 | TweakTown.com

As a nation, Canada plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, which led to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a ban on sales of new combustion engine vehicles. The announcement he made in June 2021 mandates that all passenger car models contribute zero emissions by 2035.

The Canadian government has now published its Emissions Reduction Plan, which details how the nation will reach net-zero emissions. It shows Canada wants zero-emission vehicles to make up 20 percent of new vehicle sales by 2026, increasing to 60 percent by 2030.

By 2035, Canada aims to have 35 percent of its medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles be zero-emission, with that number jumping to 100 percent by 2040. An incentive of $1.36 billion is going towards helping consumers turn to zero-emissions vehicles such as electric vehicles (EVs). Currently, a citizen can get up to a $4,010 discount on EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, canada.ca

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

