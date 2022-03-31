Intel's flagship Arc ACM-G10 GPU detailed: 21.7 billion transistors
Intel's new flagship ACM-G10 aka DG2-512EU has 21.7 billion transistors, is a bigger GPU than NVIDIA's mid-range GA104 GPU.
Intel announced its new Arc Alchemist Mobile GPUs today, with a duo of Arc GPUs now called the ACM-G10 and ACM-G11... with some more details on the ACM-G10 GPU now here.
The new Intel ACM-G10 GPU used to be called the DG2-512EU, with the chip rocking 21.7 billion transistors and measures in at 406mm2 in size. This means Intel's new ACM-G10 is larger not just NVIDIA's mid-range GA104 GPU but also AMD's new mid-range Navi 22 GPU.
NVIDIA's mid-range GA102 GPU has 17.4 billion transistors and 392mm2 die size, while AMD's mid-range Navi 22 GPU has 17.2 billion transistors and a size size of 336mm2. Intel is using the TSMC 6N process node for its new Arc GPUs, while AMD taps TSMC N7 and NVIDIA with Samsung 8N.
- Read more: Intel details its new Arc A-Series Mobile GPUs: Arc 3, Arc 5, Arc 7
- Read more: Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition GPU teased, best backplate ever?!
- Read more: Intel launches Arc GPUs without XeSS tech, launches 'early summer'
Moving onto the smaller Arc GPU, the ACM-G11 has just 7.2 billion transistors in comparison -- 21.7B on the ACM-G10 -- and a 157mm2 die. The lower-end ACM-G11 will compete against Navi 24 and GA107 GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA, respectively.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: MSI's new all-AMD desktop gaming PC: Ryzen 7 5800 + Radeon RX 6700 XT
- < PREVIOUS STORY: E3 2022 officially cancelled, ESA to try for E3 2023 instead