Intel's flagship Arc ACM-G10 GPU detailed: 21.7 billion transistors

Intel announced its new Arc Alchemist Mobile GPUs today, with a duo of Arc GPUs now called the ACM-G10 and ACM-G11... with some more details on the ACM-G10 GPU now here.

The new Intel ACM-G10 GPU used to be called the DG2-512EU, with the chip rocking 21.7 billion transistors and measures in at 406mm2 in size. This means Intel's new ACM-G10 is larger not just NVIDIA's mid-range GA104 GPU but also AMD's new mid-range Navi 22 GPU.

NVIDIA's mid-range GA102 GPU has 17.4 billion transistors and 392mm2 die size, while AMD's mid-range Navi 22 GPU has 17.2 billion transistors and a size size of 336mm2. Intel is using the TSMC 6N process node for its new Arc GPUs, while AMD taps TSMC N7 and NVIDIA with Samsung 8N.

Moving onto the smaller Arc GPU, the ACM-G11 has just 7.2 billion transistors in comparison -- 21.7B on the ACM-G10 -- and a 157mm2 die. The lower-end ACM-G11 will compete against Navi 24 and GA107 GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA, respectively.