Russia names its partner to create a new 'World Order'

Russia has announced a partnership that will create a new 'democratic world order' as it continues its invasion into Ukraine.

The sentiments come from a recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Russia's top diplomat recently landed in China, and throughout his meetings with China's Wang Yi, he described that Russia and China are moving towards creating a new "democratic world order". Notably, Lavrov said that the planet was "living through a very serious stage in the history of international relations."

The sentiments from Russia's top diplomat were echoed by Wang Yi, with him saying, "China-Russia relations have withstood the new test of the changing international situation, maintained the correct direction of progress and shown tenacious development momentum." Adding that China and Russia will maintain working together in "advancing global multipolarity and the democratization of international relations."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Furthermore, a spokesperson Wang Wenbin for Russia's foreign ministry, told reports that the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has "no limits". Wenbin also said, "Our striving for peace has no limits, our upholding of security has no limits, our opposition towards hegemony has no limits."

