All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Russia names its partner to create a new 'World Order'

Russia has announced a partnership that will create a new 'democratic world order' as it continues its invasion into Ukraine.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 1:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In a recent meeting of international relations, Russia has indicated who it wishes to partner with to create a "democratic world order".

Russia names its partner to create a new 'World Order' 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The sentiments come from a recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Russia's top diplomat recently landed in China, and throughout his meetings with China's Wang Yi, he described that Russia and China are moving towards creating a new "democratic world order". Notably, Lavrov said that the planet was "living through a very serious stage in the history of international relations."

The sentiments from Russia's top diplomat were echoed by Wang Yi, with him saying, "China-Russia relations have withstood the new test of the changing international situation, maintained the correct direction of progress and shown tenacious development momentum." Adding that China and Russia will maintain working together in "advancing global multipolarity and the democratization of international relations."

Russia names its partner to create a new 'World Order' 10 | TweakTown.com

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Furthermore, a spokesperson Wang Wenbin for Russia's foreign ministry, told reports that the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has "no limits". Wenbin also said, "Our striving for peace has no limits, our upholding of security has no limits, our opposition towards hegemony has no limits."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$13.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 11:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cbsnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.