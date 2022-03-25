All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Biden says what the US will do if Russia uses chemical weapons

United States President Joe Biden has revealed what the US will do if Russia decides to use chemical weapons in the Ukraine war.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 25 2022 4:06 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

US President Joe Biden gave a press conference in Brussels where he discussed what the US would do if Russia used chemical weapons in the Ukraine war.

Biden says what the US will do if Russia uses chemical weapons 01 | TweakTown.com

Biden told reporters in Brussels that the US "would respond" if Russia began using chemical weapons in the Ukraine war and that the level and nature of the response would depend on the "nature of the use" . Additionally, Biden declined to comment on what intelligence suggests to the US that Russia may be considering using chemical weapons while also not going into any specifics about what that kind of response the US would have.

"We will respond," Biden told reporters. "The nature of the respond will depend on the nature of the use." Adding, "It would trigger a response in kind. We would make that decision at the time." The US president comments on relations between the US and China, saying that China's President Xi Jinping understands that if China sides with Russia it would come at great economic cost, and that China's economy is much more reliant on the West than Russia.

"China understands its economic future is much more closely tied to the west than it is with Russia," said Biden.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£13.32
£13.32£12.99£14.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/25/2022 at 12:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:deadline.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.