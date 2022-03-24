AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.2 drivers released, download them here
AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.2 drivers released, supporting Ghostwire: Tokyo, and perf boost for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 9:30 PM CDT
AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.2 drivers have been released, with support for Ghostwire: Tokyo and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
If you've got a Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, or Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card and were wanting to play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, then you will enjoy up to 23% more performance, up to 21% more performance, and up to 20% more performance at 4K on those GPUs, respectively.
There's the usual bug fixes, with some issues squashed in Cyberpunk 2077 on the Radeon RX 570, issues with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the RX 6900 XT, and more. You can read more about that below, and download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.2 drivers right here (539MB download).
- While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
- Game crash may be observed by users on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT while playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin™.
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Genshin Impact™ with video playback or encoding on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.
- Using the AMD Software hotkey to open and close Radeon™ Overlay may introduce stuttering while playing some games such as Grim Dawn™.
- During Hades™ gameplay, some users on AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 may experience game crash.
