AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.2 drivers released, download them here

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.2 drivers have been released, with support for Ghostwire: Tokyo and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

If you've got a Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, or Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card and were wanting to play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, then you will enjoy up to 23% more performance, up to 21% more performance, and up to 20% more performance at 4K on those GPUs, respectively.

There's the usual bug fixes, with some issues squashed in Cyberpunk 2077 on the Radeon RX 570, issues with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the RX 6900 XT, and more. You can read more about that below, and download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.2 drivers right here (539MB download).