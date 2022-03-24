All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Anonymous collective claims it has hacked the Central Bank of Russia

The Anonymous hacking collective have announced it has hacked the Central Bank of Russia and threatened to release documents.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 6:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation, or the Central Bank of Russia has reportedly been hacked by the international hacking collective Anonymous.

The Anonymous TV Twitter account took announced on March 24 that the Anonymous collective has "hacked the Central Bank of Russia" and has taken control of 35,000 files that contain "secret agreements". The Twitter post states that Anonymous will be releasing the large quantity of files in 48 hours, but didn't mention what the contents of the documents.

Anonymous announced at the end of February that it would be launching operations against the Russian Federation and that it will be targeting the Russian government. At the beginning of March a hacker group affiliated with Anonymous called "NB65" successfully hacked the Control Center of the Russian Space Agency "Roscosmos" and took control over the Kremlin's own spy satellites. Roscosmos denied claims of its control center being hacked.

Read more: Hackers claim they are now controlling Russia's spy satellites

Anonymous collective claims it has hacked the Central Bank of Russia 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$13.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2022 at 4:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:indiatoday.in, forexlive.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.