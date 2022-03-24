All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Russia and the U.S. have 'doomsday planes,' but how do they compare?

Both Russia and the U.S. are the only nations with 'doomsday planes,' the Ilyushin Il-80 (Maxdome), and Boeing E-4B (Nightwatch).

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 4:22 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Mar 24 2022 6:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

America's "doomsday plane" isn't the only one able to take to the skies in the event of nuclear war.

Russia and the U.S. have 'doomsday planes,' but how do they compare? 01 | TweakTown.com

Both the U.S. and Russia can keep their heads of state and important military officials safe and capable of issuing commands in case of nuclear war with their respective "doomsday planes." The U.S. has a modified Boeing 747, a Boeing E-4B with the callsign Nightwatch, while Russia has the Russian-made Ilyushin II-80 aircraft. Also known by the callsign Maxdome, or sometimes Camber, the Ilyushin II-80 builds off the Ilyushin II-86 model with some key differences.

Some differences include the lack of cabin windows and a baffle blocking the cockpit windows to protect the plane's occupants from electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) or nuclear explosions. Other additions include various SATCOM and very-low frequency (VLF) antennae and sensors mounted atop the fuselage for increased communication ability and has two large electrical generator pods to accompany its engines.

Nightwatch was developed a decade before Maxdome took flight for the first time and retains its cabin windows, protecting itself from EMPs with shielding and the inclusion of analog equipment. Both the American and Russian doomsday plane fleets have seen their first generations built and retired, with their second generations having four planes in active service. Russia is reportedly developing a third-generation aircraft to take up the mantle.

Buy at Amazon

Air Force One (4K UHD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
$3.99$3.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2022 at 6:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.