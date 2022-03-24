Putin to seek revenge for sanctions with cyberattacks on the US

A Democratic Congressman has warned that Putin wants revenge for the sanctions imposed on Russia and could attack the US.

Since Putin began his invasion into Ukraine, the Kremlin have been hit with sanctions, essentially removing Russia from the world economy.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has condemned the sanctions imposed on his country, declaring them "akin to a declaration of war" while also indicating that he wants his revenge for the impact the sanctions have caused. According to Democratic Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado, who is a lawyer, veteran, and serves on the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, Putin may turn to one of the only strengths he has left, cyber-warfare.

Crow spoke to Newsweek, where he explained one of the biggest tools that Putin has at his disposal is cyber-warfare and that to seek out his revenge against the sanctions imposed on Russia, he may initiate cyber-attacks on the United States and its allied countries. Crow believes these attacks could be carried out in the "weeks and months ahead" and that "we can expect Putin to come at our financial system and some of our critical infrastructure."

Read more: Top US official says Russia has 'failed' its goals with Ukraine war