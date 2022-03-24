All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Putin to seek revenge for sanctions with cyberattacks on the US

A Democratic Congressman has warned that Putin wants revenge for the sanctions imposed on Russia and could attack the US.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 2:06 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Since Putin began his invasion into Ukraine, the Kremlin have been hit with sanctions, essentially removing Russia from the world economy.

Putin to seek revenge for sanctions with cyberattacks on the US 01 | TweakTown.com

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has condemned the sanctions imposed on his country, declaring them "akin to a declaration of war" while also indicating that he wants his revenge for the impact the sanctions have caused. According to Democratic Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado, who is a lawyer, veteran, and serves on the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, Putin may turn to one of the only strengths he has left, cyber-warfare.

Crow spoke to Newsweek, where he explained one of the biggest tools that Putin has at his disposal is cyber-warfare and that to seek out his revenge against the sanctions imposed on Russia, he may initiate cyber-attacks on the United States and its allied countries. Crow believes these attacks could be carried out in the "weeks and months ahead" and that "we can expect Putin to come at our financial system and some of our critical infrastructure."

Read more: Top US official says Russia has 'failed' its goals with Ukraine war

Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$25.99$25.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2022 at 4:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.