US formally declares that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine

The Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has formally declared that the Russian military has committed war crimes in Ukraine.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 1:33 AM CDT
The United States has formally declared that Russia has committed war crimes after a "careful review" of the events taking place in Ukraine.

US formally declares that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The announcement has come from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said on Wednesday that since Russia has attacked apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centers, and critical infrastructure, it has left thousands of innocent civilians dead. With the death of so many civilians, Blinken said Russia has committed war crimes and that the U.S. is "committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions."

According to the United Nations (UN), there have been 977 confirmed civilian deaths which include 81 children and another 1,594 injured individuals. However, the U.N. states that the actual figures are likely "considerably higher". The comments from Blinken come after President Joe Biden called Putin a "war criminal", which sparked a heated response from the Kremlin that revealed that relations between the U.S. and Russia are now "on the verge of rupture".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

