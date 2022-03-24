All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
20-year-old Ukrainian flees Russia's war with USB holding life savings

A 20-year-old Ukrainian escapes his country from Russia's invasion and manages to get out with 40% of his life savings on a USB.

Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 1:02 AM CDT
A 20-year-old Ukrainian adolescent has fled his country following Russia's invasion with nearly half of his life savings on a USB stick.

According to a report from CNBC, a 20-year-old Ukrainian man that goes by the pseudonym "Fadey" has escaped Ukraine following Russia's now fifth week of pushing towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. The 20-year-old spoke to CNBC and said that he had managed to get to Poland with a USB drive that contains 40% of his life savings in Bitcoin.

Fadey said that he converted 40% of his life savings into Bitcoin (BTC) as he was unable to withdraw cash from ATMs "because the ques to ATMs were so long, and I couldn't wait that much time". According to reports, the USB stick contains around $2,000 USD in BTC, and the funds can only be accessed by the unique passcode. Fadey said, "I could just write my seed phrase on a piece of paper and take it with me".

The 20-year-old man that is now safe in Poland isn't the only individual who has been assisted by cryptocurrency. Millions of dollars in various digital dollars have been donated to Ukraine relief, which was then used to purchase military supplies and aid.

NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, finbold.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

