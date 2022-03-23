Top US official says Russia has 'failed' its goals with Ukraine war

The US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan has declared that Russia has 'failed' at achieving its three main objectives.

A top US official has declared that Russia has failed at achieving its three main objectives with its invasion into Ukraine.

On Tuesday, National Security advisor Jake Sullivan said that Russia has "manifestly failed" with its "brutal" invasion into Ukraine, as it hasn't achieved its three main objectives of subjugating Ukraine, enhancing Russian power/prestige, and dividing and weakening the West. Adding that the failure of its three main objectives has actually had the opposite effect.

Sullivan went on to recognize the perseverance of the Ukrainian people defending their country and refusing to submit to Russian invaders. Adding that the Russian military has suffered heavy losses against Ukraine's defenses, and according to the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the invasion has "essentially stalled" after the Kremlin's "abysmal performance".

"Russia intended to accomplish three basic objectives in launching its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine - first, to subjugate Ukraine. Second, to enhance Russian power and prestige. And third, to divide and weaken the West. Russia has thus far manifestly failed to accomplish all three objectives. In fact, it has thus far achieved the opposite," said Sullivan.

"Russian power and prestige have been badly depleted. The Russian military has dramatically underperformed. The Russian economy has been rocked by powerful sanctions. The Russian high-tech and defense sectors are being choked off from key inputs. Russia is a pariah in the international community," said Sullivan.

