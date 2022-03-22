Stranger Things crosses over with one of the best FPS games of 2021

Netflix's otherworldly Stranger Things is bringing demigorgon monstrosities over to one of Ubisoft's best releases of 2021.

Ubisoft has today announced a surprise Stranger Things x Far Cry 6 crossover event alongside a free weekend for the game.

The Upside-Down is coming to Far Cry 6's bloody paradise of Yara, and your favorite wheely-boy pal Chorizo has gone missing. The new Vanishing crossover event brings monsters and environments straight out of Netflix's Stranger Things series.

Far Cry 6 is also free to play on all platforms from March 24 through March 27, including co-op action and the free Vanishing crossover event.

In TweakTown's official Far Cry 6 review, I said that Far Cry 6 is easily the best Far Cry ever made and is one of the most enjoyable games of 2021.