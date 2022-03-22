All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Stranger Things crosses over with one of the best FPS games of 2021

Netflix's otherworldly Stranger Things is bringing demigorgon monstrosities over to one of Ubisoft's best releases of 2021.

Published Tue, Mar 22 2022 4:49 PM CDT
Ubisoft has today announced a surprise Stranger Things x Far Cry 6 crossover event alongside a free weekend for the game.

The Upside-Down is coming to Far Cry 6's bloody paradise of Yara, and your favorite wheely-boy pal Chorizo has gone missing. The new Vanishing crossover event brings monsters and environments straight out of Netflix's Stranger Things series.

Far Cry 6 is also free to play on all platforms from March 24 through March 27, including co-op action and the free Vanishing crossover event.

In TweakTown's official Far Cry 6 review, I said that Far Cry 6 is easily the best Far Cry ever made and is one of the most enjoyable games of 2021.

To coincide with the free weekend, Ubisoft announced The Vanishing, a new free Stranger Things crossover mission, available March 24 for all Far Cry 6 players. The Vanishing will bring a stealth-horror-survival gameplay experience to Far Cry players for the first time with mysterious characters and new lore.

In The Vanishing, players will enter a twisted version of Yara inspired by the Upside-Down, where Dani discovers that Yarans are disappearing and no one is safe - not even Chorizo. Players will be able to explore Stranger Things-inspired locations, such as a hidden bunker and an abandoned laboratory. Dani's mission - with new skins for a flamethrower and shotgun - is to search for Chorizo and find out what happened to the abducted Yarans.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

